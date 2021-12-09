Rangers Boss Provides Fresh Update On Balogun Injury

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confirmed Leon Balogun will not make the trip to Lyon for Thursday’s Europa League group stage clash, reports Completesports.com.

Balogun is still waiting to make his first appearance under the new manager after limping out of the Premier Sports Cup defeat to Hibernian last month.

“Regarding the team news, I think Leon Balogun cannot travel this afternoon,” Van Bronckhorst told a news conference on Wednesday.



Read Also: 2021 AFCON: CAF Dismisses Rumour Tournament Could Be Moved

“We still have a training left and so far we have everyone on board.

“We just have to wait until after the training before I can announce my squad.

“Regarding the game, we are going to watch closely the physical state of my players and it is also a game where I can change some positions to give the players some minutes who need that.

“I am more than comfortable to do so and to get a good game tomorrow evening.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in…