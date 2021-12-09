Sevilla Will Learn From Champions League Failure

Sevilla captain Ivan Rakitic admits there’s frustration after their Champions League defeat at RB Salzburg.

The 1-0 defeat sees Sevilla eliminated and dropped into the Europa League.

Rakitic in an interview with TribalFootball said, “It’s a very tough night. Until their goal we played a strong game.

“We had good chances but in the Champions League you have to take them, you have to score, and that makes the difference.

“We have to learn from this. In these six matches, lots of things have happened to us that we have to learn from. In the Champions League, every mistake gets punished.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.