Villarreal Edge Atalanta, Book Round Of 16 Place

Samuel Chukwueze was an unused substitute as Villarreal recorded a hardfought 3-2 win at Atalanta in Group F, and qualify for the round of 16, Completesports.com reports.

The game was shifted to Thursday no thanks to heavy snow which was experienced on Wednesday.

A brace from Arnaut Danjuma and a goal from Etienne Capoue, saw Villarreal clinch the final round of 16 ticket.

Also Read: Okocha Graces Europa League Game Between Former Clubs Fenerbahce, Frankfurt

The result means Villarreal join Manchester United (leaders in Group F) in the next round.

Going into the game, Villarreal needed just a draw to advance while Atalanta had to win to stand a chance of qualifying.

Danjuma gave Villarreal the lead on three before Capoue doubled their lead on 42 minutes.

In the 51st minute, Danjuma got his second goal of the game to make it 3-0.

Ruslan Malinovskyi pulled a goal back for Atalanta in the 71st minute and Duvan Zapata made it 3-2 on 80 minutes.

Atalanta needed two more goals but…