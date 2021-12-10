Dennis Can Play For Premier League Top Teams

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri says forward Emmanuel Dennis is good enough to play for the big teams in the English Premier League.

The Nigeria international has been one of the standout players of the season up to this point, with six goals and five assists in 14 league appearances.

Dennis has also scored against the likes of Manchester United, Leicester City and Chelsea.

“I think he could play for these big teams,” Ranieri told SkySports.

“He must continue to improve and I speak a lot with him. I’m sure at the end of the season he can go into the big teams – but also he can stay in Watford!

“I’m impressed a lot with his performances.

“He’s very fast, he scores goals and makes a lot of assists for us. I hope he can continue in this way. He’s young and can score goals.

“I love this kind of player [who can play on either wing or through the middle], universal…