Dennis: I Wanted To Be A Priest But Now I’m A Footballer

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis has revealed he wanted to be a priest when he grew up before becoming a footballer.

The Nigeria international has caught the eye following his impressive displays for Watford in the English Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals and recorded five assists in 14 league appearances for the Hornets.

Dennis started his football career with Accademia di Abuja before moving to Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk in 2016.

The forward spent four seasons in Belgium with Club Brugge before moving to Watford this summer.

He disclosed that his desire was to become a priest while growing up.

“No, I never dreamed of being a professional football player. I wanted to be a priest but today I’m a baller,”he told Sky Sports.

“I grew up in a family that believes so much in God and going to church. As a young boy, I’d go to church and admire the priest, and I was like, ‘yeah, I want to be a priest’. I was 13 or 14.

“I was growing up…