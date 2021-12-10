Depay Better On Instagram Than On Pitch

Former Bayern Munich striker Sandro Wagner has described Barcelona forward, Memphis Depay as a player that should be spending more time one Instagram than on the pitch.

After watching him in Barca’s Champions League defeat at Bayern, Wagner in a chat with TribalFootball let ripped at the Dutchman.

“That is far too little if you want to be the number one striker at Barca,” Wagner said critically. “A duel percentage of 27 percent is a monstrosity. Depay is currently stronger on Instagram than on the field.”

The body language of the 27-year-old Dutchman is also not appealing to Wagner.

“You can do something about that attitude, that negative, that waving and acting like you’re really cool. I don’t like that about him.”

