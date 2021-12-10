Exclusive: AFCON 2O21: Osimhen Will Benefit Immensely From Moses If He Returns To Eagles

Ahead of the 2O21 Africa Cup of Nations, former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu believes Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will benefit immensely from Victor Moses if he eventually makes a return to the senior national team.

The former Chelsea FC star who currently plays in Russia for Spartak Moscow announced his retirement from International Football on August 15, 2018.

Victor Moses’s last appearance for the Super Eagles was at the 2018 FIFA World Cup which was staged in Russia where the Super Eagles failed to make it to the Round of 16.

However, with reports that the 2013 AFCON winner is planning to make a return to the team, Nwosu in an interview with Completesports.com stated that it would be a massive boast for the Super Eagles if Moses returns to the team.

“I have nothing against Victor Moses’ return to the Super Eagles because he still has a lot to offer the team. He’s still consistent for his club and has played a key role to their success in the Europa…