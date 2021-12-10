Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo is not ready to quit football following his move to Finnish third tier club Salon Palloilijat.

Taiwo has penned a one-year contract with his new club and will return to action when the Finnish season begins in January.

The 36-year-old’s last competitive outing came for RoPS, another Finnish side, whom he left in January 2020 before having stints with Doxa Katokopias in Cyprus and American outfit Palm Beach Stars.

He has been training with Italian fourth-tier side Sant’Angelo.

“The reason I can play football actively now is because I still have plenty left in the tank,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“A lot of people always say that Africans retire early but I am a living proof that we can still play into our late 30s and early 40s.

“I know it’s a club in the third division and they are keen to gain promotion. It could be my biggest challenge in Finland,…