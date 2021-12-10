Martial Wishes To Leave Man United In January –Agent Reveals 

Anthony Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley has revealed that the French forward wants to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window after struggling to get game time this season.

The 26-year-old, who joined United from Monaco in 2015, has started only two Premier League games this season and has scored just once.

Lamboley, executive director of USFA Management, told Sky Sports News: “Anthony wishes to leave the club in January.

“He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”

Martial still has at least three years left on his contract at Old Trafford, having signed a new deal in 2019 that includes an option to extend for a further year.

He has fallen down the pecking order at United, who have an array of attacking talent to choose from, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and…