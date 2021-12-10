Mertesacker Backs Nigerian Striker To Make Huge Step Up To First-Team At Arsenal

Arsenal’s academy manager Per Mertesacker has picked out US-born Nigerian striker Folarin Balogun as the most likely youngster to make the step up to the first-team – but reveals he is likely to be sent out on loan in the January transfer window.

Balogun who was born in New York, has already played nine times for the Arsenal first time, mostly in cup competitions.

The 20-year-old made two Premier League appearances under Mikel Arteta this season, starting against Brentford in the opening match of the campaign and then coming on against Chelsea.

“I think the closest, at the moment, to make that step [to the first team] is Flo Balogun,” Mertesacker said this week, as reported by the Metro.

"He's transferred in to the first-team dressing room.





Folarin Balogun

“He still plays Under-23s football and probably most likely will go on loan in January because you need extra exposure to get to that next level so he needs to make that transition.”

