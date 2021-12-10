Okocha Graces Europa League Game Between Former Clubs

Legendary Nigeria skipper Austin Okocha was one of the important personality present at Thursday’s Europa League tie between his former clubs Fenerbahce and Frankfurt.

Fenerbahce and UEFA acknowledged Okocha’s presence on their Twitter handles before the game which was played in Istanbul, Turkey and ended 1-1.

The 1994 AFCON and 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold medal winner, also posed for a photograph with former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil who now plays for Fenerbahce.
Okocha featured for both Fenerbahce and Frankfurt during his club career in Europe where he became a fans favourite.

He first joined Frankfurt in 1992, made 90 appearances scored 18 goals before departing in 1996.

After leaving Frankfurt he signed for Fenerbahce in 1996 and scored 30 goals in 62 games before his record transfer move to Paris Saint-Germain in 1998.

By James Agberebi

Source: Complete Sports

