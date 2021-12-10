Ozil Delighted To Meet Childhood Idol Okocha 

Former Arsenal and Germany midfield star Mesut Ozil has expressed his delight, after meeting childhood idol Austin Okocha.

The legendary Nigerian skipper graced Thursday’s Europa League clash between his former clubs Fenerbahce and Frankfurt.

The game which was played in Istanbul Turkey ended 1-1 with Ozil an unused substitute for Fenerbahce.

Prior to kick-off, Okocha was presented to the fans and waved a jersey with his name and number 10 inscribed on the back.

And expressing his delight after meeting the 1994 AFCON winner, Ozil wrote on Twitter:”What an honour to meet one of my childhood idols: Jay Jay Okocha. It’s been great talking to you my friend.”

Okocha joined Fenerbahce from Frankfurt in 1996 and spent two seasons before his record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

