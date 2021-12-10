Premier League: Dennis, Troost-Ekong Battle Onyeka

Super Eagles duo Emmanuel Dennis and William Troost-Ekong will be up against their compatriot Frank Onyeka when Watford take on Brentford in a Premier League clash at the Community Stadium on Friday (today), reports Completesports.com.
Watford are looking to return to winning ways following last weekend’s 3-1 home defeat to champions Manchester City.
Brentford were unlucky not to secure maximum points against Leeds United in their last game as they conceded a late equaliser.
Both teams will go all out for a win in the game as they look to move up on the table.
Dennis will be looking to continue his impressive scoring for Watford, following a haul of six goals and five assists in 14 appearances for the Hornets.
Both Troost-Ekong and Onyeka are also expected to start the game.
Source: Complete Sports