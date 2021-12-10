Real Madrid Identify Ndidi As Casemiro Replacement

Real Madrid are eyeing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as a replacement for Casemiro.

Casemiro has been linked with a move to European champions Chelsea and Real Madrid are reportedly willling to allow him move to Stamford Bridge for the right price.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is believed to be a keen admirer of Ndidi, having watched the Nigerian on a regular basis during his time in charge of Everton.

The 24-year-old has emerged one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League since his arrival from Belgian club KRC Genk in January 2017.

The Leicester star has been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea in the past.

However, according to El Nacional, Real Madrid are the favourites to sign the midfielder amid suggestions that he is keen to leave the Foxes due to their struggles during the 2021-22 campaign.

Ndidi has a contract with Brendan Rodgers’ side until June 2024.

