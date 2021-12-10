Super Eagles Will Do Everything To Win AFCON 2021

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses has expressed his readiness to help the team lift the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations slated for Cameroon.

Moses made this known in an interview with Ligue 1, where he stated that the three-time AFCON champions won’t underestimate any team at the tournament.

Recall that the Super Eagles are pitted alongside Egypt, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in Group D, with their first game against the Pharaohs on January 11.

“Actually, winning is the goal because the last one [2019 edition], we were third but right now we have to do everything possible to get a gold medal.Whenever I am called up, I will give my best. It does not matter which position I play. If any coach says, ‘Hey, I want you to play as a goalkeeper because I believe in you,’ I will stay in the goal.

“Some will say it is an easy group but I think in Africa, there is no easy group. Now every team is stronger, wiser. Everybody knows football now. So, I believe there is no small group but all I…