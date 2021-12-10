‘The Reds’ Fans Will Want Their Legend, Gerrard Lose At Anfield’

Liverpool legend, Ian Rush has had his say on Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield on Saturday, as his Aston Villa side head to Merseyside to take on the Reds in the Premier League.

In an exclusive interview with Gambling.com ahead of the game, Rush named Gerrard as Liverpool’s greatest ever midfielder, celebrating all that the Villa Manager has done for the club as a player, but warned Stevie Gerrard that when the whistle blows, he can make no mistake, that Liverpool fans will be desperate for their former skipper to lose at Anfield.

“It will be an emotional occasion when Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield as Aston Villa manager this weekend and I’m expecting a raucous reception for him from the Kop”, Rush told Gambling.com.

“For me, he’s the best midfielder Liverpool have ever had. He got Liverpool out of so many tight situations as a player, he was a great captain, a true leader – he had everything. He’s certainly one of the

best players we’ve ever had and in my…