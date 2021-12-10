Werder Bremen Defender Felix Agu Ready To Play For Super Eagles

Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu says he is now willing to represent Nigeria at the international level after initially turning down the offer, reports Completesports.com.

The highly rated right-back was first approached by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr two years ago but he rejected the chance to play for the Africans.

Rohr wanted Agu, who at that time was playing for VFL Osnabruck to be part of Nigeria’s squad for the friendly against Ukraine in Kiev.

Instead the defender opted to play for the Germany U-21 side.

The 22-year-old has now decided to switch allegiance and play for the three time African champions after failing to make progress with Germany.

” I haven’t heard anything for a long time. Maybe it will come again. At that time I cancled the Nigerian Association because I wanted to go to the German U21s first. Up until then I had never been to the national team and I wanted to get used to…