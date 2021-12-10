Why Tottenham More Attractive For Top Players Than Arsenal

QPR striker Charlie Austin has taken a swipe at Arsenal.

Austin insists Antonio Conte’s Tottenham are a move attractive proposition than Arsenal.

He told talkSPORT: “Spurs are more attractive than Arsenal at the moment, wouldn’t you say?

“I would definitely say they are more attractive.

“I just think with what they’ve got and the squad they’ve got, if you are a manager, you would be thinking what can I do to get one of the teams, Arsenal or Tottenham, higher up the league, I’m going for Tottenham.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.