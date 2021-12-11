Akpoguma Helps Hoffenheim Beat Freiburg Away

Kevin Akpoguma played a key role as Hoffenheim extended their unbeaten run in the Bundesliga to four games following a 2-1 win at Freiburg, reports Completesports.com.

Akpoguma was replaced by Pavel Kaderabek in the 68th minute seven minutes after he received a yellow card.



The versatile defender has scored one goal in 13 league appearances for his club this season.

Hoffenheim occupy fourth spot on the table with 26 points from 15 games.

Sebastian Hoeneß’s side will face Bayer Leverkusen in their next league game on Wednesday.

