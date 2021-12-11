Benaiges Accused Of Sexually Harrassing Children

At least 60 witnesses have come out to report former Barcelona youth academy (La Masia) director Albert Benaiges for sexual harassment on kids.

This is according to ARA, a Catalan daily Spanish newspaper.

The publication reported that it all happened at a school where Benaiges worked as a P.E. teacher for 38 years.

Benaiges was accused of watching porn, played sex games with children and publicly practised onanism, the article reads.

It was alleged that he repeatedly abused and humiliated boys and girls of different generations for over 20 years.

The 71-year-old denied touching children during these acts but insists that he ‘will not repeat it all again’.

He left Barcelona a few days ago ‘for personal reasons’.

