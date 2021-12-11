Casemiro Madrid Star Attracting Interest From Chelsea

Champions League holders Chelsea have joined other clubs interested for the signature of Real Madrid Brazilian midfielder Casemiro. 

The Brazilian has fallen out of favour under Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti and Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel wants another midfielder as cover, according to El Nacional. 
Tuchel’s first-choice midfield pairing is Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, but the French World Cup winner’s season has been marred by recurrent injuries. 

The loan signing of Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid has been a disaster, with the Spaniard making just two Premier League starts and being hooked at half-time on both occasions.

As such Tuchel is reportedly keen to bring in another player, and Casemiro fits the bill. But Chelsea would have to part with more than £50million to secure the 29-year-old’s services.

