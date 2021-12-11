Chelsea, Liverpool Secure Hard fought Wins To Keep Pressure On Leaders Man City

Jorginho netted a 94th-minute penalty to earn Chelsea a 3-2 victory over Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Raphinha gave Leeds the lead from the penalty spot in the 28th minute before Mason Mount made it 1-1 on 42 minutes.

Chelsea went 2-1 ahead in the 58th minute after Jorginho concerted from the penalty spot.

Just 81 seconds after coming on, Joe Gelhardt equalised for Leeds with seven minutes remaining.

Chelsea looked set to drop yet more points, but Mateusz Klich fouled Antonio Rudiger in added time and the referee pointed straight to the spot.

Jorginho made no mistake as he slotted his effort into the corner to give his side a vital win as they stayed just two points in third position behind leaders Manchester City who are on 38 points.

At Anfield, it was the best of returns for Steven Gerrard’s as Aston Villa suffered a 1-0 defeat.

After frustrating their hosts in most part of the game. Villa’s resolve was eventually broken, after Mohamed Salah scored a 67th…