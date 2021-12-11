Chelsea Plan Bid For Leicester Defender Fofana

Chelsea are eyeing Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana.

Goal says Chelsea are reportedly planning a move to sign Leicester star defender Wesley Fofana as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger amid a potential mass defender exodus at the club.



Fofana has been injured all season after suffering a horrific broken fibula and ankle ligament in a Foxes pre-season friendly against Villarreal.

But the 20-year-old is widely regarded as one of the hottest defensive prospects on the market and Chelsea are keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

However, given Fofana’s contract does not expire until June 2025, it is likely Leicester would not part with their young star for anything less than a huge fee.

