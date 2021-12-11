Dennis Bags 7th League Goal As Watford Lose At Brentford

Emmanuel Dennis was on target again but it was not enough as Watford suffered a late collapse, to go down 2-1 at Brentford in Friday night’s Premier League fixture, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis has now scored seven goals in 15 Premier League games this season.

His Nigerian teammate William Troost-Ekong was also in action for Watford.

Also in action was Frank Onyeka, who came on with 13 minutes remaining in the game.

Watford have now lost their last four Premier League games.

Also Read: Real Madrid Identify Ndidi As Casemiro Replacement

Dennis gave Watford the lead in the 24th minute when he rose highest to head home a corner.



Brentford equalised with six minutes left thanks to Pontus Jansson who met a flicked on header at the back post.

And in the 95th minute Bryan Mbeumo converted from the penalty spot to give Brentford the dramatic win.

The defeat saw Watford now in 17th place on 13 points just three points above the drop zone.

For Brentford, they climb up to ninth…