Ebuehi Helps Venezia Draw Against Juve, Halt Losing Streak 

Tyronne Ebuehi featured for struggling Venezia who held Juventus to a 1-1 home draw on Saturday.

The Super Eagles right-back was replaced on 79 minutes in the game which was his 10th in the league.

Going into the fixture against Juventus, Venezia had lost their last three games.

The Bianconeri missed Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie, Danilo and Aaron Ramsey, while Arthur was dropped after turning up late to training.

For Venezia, they had to do without their injured Nigerian striker David Okereke,

There was immediately bad news for Max Allegri, as Paulo Dybala limped off within 12 minutes with a right knee problem

Juve broke the deadlock on 32 minutes when Luca Pellegrini whipped a low cross from the left and Alvaro Morata flicked it in off the outside of the boot at the near post from five yards.

Venezia were more attacking after the break and were rewarded in the 55th…