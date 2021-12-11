Goals Galore, Emerging Young Stars Ahead Matchday-15

The Bundesliga matchday-15 weekend action started on Friday night with the home side, FC Cologne, losing 0-2 to FC Augsburg who needed the three points in their fights get out of the bottom part of the log. Andre Hahn and Niklas Dorsch scored io n 72 and 88 minutes respectively to secure the away win for the Markus Weinzierl’s men.

After putting six goals past Borussia Monchengladbach in just 37 minutes last weekend, SC Freiburg can further fortify their credentials for a top-four finish when they host Baden-Wurttemberg neighbours TSG Hoffenheim today (Saturday).

Everything Freiburg touched turned to gold in a remarkable first half on Matchday 14 as they registered their biggest ever away victory in the Bundesliga and bounced back in style from a run of three straight defeats.

That streak had threatened to undo all of the excellent work Christian Streich’s men had done in remaining unbeaten through the first ten matchdays, but the manner of their first ever win in 26 trips to…