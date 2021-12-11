‘He’s Got Everything For A Modern Defender’ – Rangers Boss Raves About Bassey

Rangers manager Giovani van Bronckhorst has heaped plaudits on Calvin Bassey followimg his impressive performances for the Gers in recent outings, reports Completesports.com.

Bassey has thrived in an unfamiliar centre-back position followimg injuries to the likes of Leon Balogun and Filip Helander.

Van Bronckhorst hailed the Nigeria international for thriving in his new central role and tipped the 21-year-old to continue to shine in the new position.

“I haven’t seen him play a lot as a left-back. I saw some footage but in my five games here he has played as a central defender. I’m really happy with him, he’s got everything for a modern defender,” Van Bronckhorst told the media as quoted by Rangers Review.

“He’s very quick, he’s good in the air, physically he’s very strong and we are just working with him on his build-up play.

“He’s a very good kid and like Nathan [Patterson] he’s open to learn new things, to be better every game.”

The defender has…