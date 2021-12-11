I Won’t Beg Pogba To Remain At Man United

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has insisted that he will not try to convince Paul Pogba to stay at the club beyond the end of his current contract.

The future of the 28-year-old is once again set to be one of the biggest talking points of the upcoming transfer windows, with his deal expiring at the end of this season.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has confirmed that there have already been “many offers” for his client, and he will be allowed to open talks over joining overseas clubs as a free agent from January 1.

The France international is currently sidelined through injury and Rangnick suggested that he will discuss his future once he returns, but believes that there is no place at Old Trafford for players who do not want to be there.

“I wouldn’t say he is not worth keeping but players need to want to stay and play for the club. If a player doesn’t want to play for a club like Manchester United, even in the long term, I don’t think it makes sense to…