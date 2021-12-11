Musa Subbed On As Fatih Karagumruk Suffer Heavy Home Defeat 

Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa was in action for Fatih Karagumruk but could not prevent them from losing 4-1 at home to Konyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

Musa was introduced in the 63rd minute for Andrea Bertolacci.

It was the Nigerian international’s 14th league appearance for Fatih Karagumruk this season.

Also Read: Onazi Quits Turkish club Denizlispor For Second Time

It is now back-to-back defeats for Karagumruk who had a player sent off on 84 minutes with the score at 2-1.

They have managed two wins in their last five fixtures and now occupy eight place on 22 points in the league table.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.