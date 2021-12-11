Osimhen Back In Action Against AC Milan Next Week

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen could return to action against AC Milan next week, but it depends on how he adapt to a protective mask.

Osimhen suffered multiple fractures in his face after colliding with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in a Serie A clash on November 21.

The Nigeria international underwent surgery two days later, after which Napoli revealed that the 22-year-old would be sidelined for three months.

The striker however returned to training this week and could make a quick recovery being available against Milan on December 19.

Calciomercato.com reports that a kevlar protective mask designed for the striker could be ready in 48 hours, although Osimhen is still not prepared to wear it.

“Two days are enough to make it,” said doctor Roberto Ruggiero who will be in charge of the realization of the mask with his staff.

“We can also change it if the athlete has problems. It’s a mask that Osimhen can wear during training sessions to avoid accidental collisions…