Rangnick Equals Man United’s 118-Year Record After Win At Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-half penalty was enough to give Manchester United a 1-0 win over Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

It was new interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s second league game in charge since taking over.

Rangnick is now the second United manager to register a clean sheet in his first two league games in charge of the club after Ernest Mangnall in 1903.

Ronaldo won and then scored the decisive penalty on 75 minutes for his seventh Premier League goal of the season.

The win sent United level on points with West Ham in fourth before David Moyes’ side play on Sunday.

The Portuguese is the third player to score for three different United managers (Solskjaer, Carrick, Rangnick) in a single season after James Hanson and Joe Spence both did so in 1926-27 (Chapman, Hilditch, Bamlett).

