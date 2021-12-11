‘Resurrecting’ The Forgotten Heroes Of Nigerian Sports –Odegbami Writes

By
Headliners
-
1


There is a chapter in Nigeria’s sports history that must never be forgotten. Indeed, it must now be resurrected.

I urge all my readers to take special note of the name, Idorenyin Uyoe. It is the name of a Nigerian based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. He is one of the most erudite, knowledgeable, resourceful and versatile sports personalities I have ever encountered. He is a historian, a story-teller, and a foremost sports marketing strategist and consultant.

1xBit

In his profile, I observe that the genesis of his interest in, and passion for sports started at the OIympic Games of Montreal, Canada, an event he attended as a very young boy in 1976.

Incidentally and coincidentally, it is the same Games that were my baptism into the world of international sports diplomacy. Over 40 years after Montreal, I am now ‘seeing’ the ramifications of the 1976 unfolding as we approach the Winter Olympics coming up in Beijing, China, in the next few weeks.

N1Bet
nigerian-sports-montreal-1976-olympics-green-eagles-obisia-nwankpa-davidson-andeh-idorenyin-uyoe-segun-odegbami

Idorenyin Uyoe

Idy, as Idorenyin is…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR