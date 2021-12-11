Richarlison Attracting Interest From Arsenal

Arsenal are pondering a move for Everton Brazilian striker Richarlison as Mikel Arteta plans for the future without Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Gunners boss Arteta is understood to be driving the interest in the Brazilian, who helped sink Arsenal on Monday night.

The Spanish boss saw at close quarters how destructive Richarlison can be. The forward scored and had another two narrowly ruled out by VAR.

And that performance is understood to have stirred Arteta, who looks likely to lose Aubameyang and Lacazette next summer.

According to Fichajes Arsenal are plotting a move for Richarlison, who is at a “club that is too small”.

The Spanish outlet suggest that the summer could be the perfect time for the 24-year-old to move on.

He joined the Toffees in 2018 from Watford for an initial £35m, rising to £50m. He remains under contract until 2024 and Arsenal would have to pay big to get the former Fluminese man to The Emirates.

Richarlison is also on the…