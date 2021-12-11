Salah Can Be One Of World’s Best Players

Arsenal great Thierry Henry says Mohamed Salah is on the way to becoming the best player in the world.

The Liverpool forward has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season but was recently overlooked for the Ballon d’Or, finishing seventh in the vote.

In an interview with GQ, the France international said that the Egyptian is a step away from becoming one of the best players in the world.

“Listen, I think that Mo Salah, right now, is just scary. “But that’s the past three to four months. So, is he on his way to be that? I believe that, but he needs to maintain that. What I like about him now is, he’s happier to share the ball earlier. So now he needs to know that he has to make players play better.

“He’s doing that and I love that about him this year. I already used to love the way he finishes, the way he scores his goals. Now he likes to share, and that’s when I’m like, uh-oh. Hang on a minute. He’s changing.”

