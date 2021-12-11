Simon Nominated For Nantes’ Man Of The Match Award 

Moses Simon has been nominated for Nantes’ Man of the Match award, following Friday night’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Lens.

Nantes made this known after publishing Simon’s name along three other players on their Twitter handle.

Simon was the hero for his side as he came off the bench to net a 90th minute goal which earned Nantes the win.

It was his second goal after 17 games in the French top flight this season.

Lens had taken a 2-0 lead before a brace from Randal Kolo Muani restored parity.

The winner of the Man of the Match award will be decided by votes from the club fans.



By James Agberebi

