Sterling On Target As Manchester City Beat Stubborn Wolves

Raheem Sterling scored his 100th Premier League as Manchester City edged out 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams failed to hit target in the first half with Raul Jimenez getting a red card late on.

Jimenez was first booked for a foul on a halfway and then for attempting to block the resulting free-kick.



City finally broke the deadlock with a controversial penalty award – Bernardo Silva’s cross hit Joao Moutinho’s armpit, though Jon Moss and VAR adjudged the ball to have hit enough of the midfielder’s arm – allowing Sterling to reach his Premier League century from the spot, the 32nd player to do so and the eighth-youngest at 27 years old.

The hosts are now unbeaten in seven Premier League games and will end the weekend top of the table.

Wolves are now winless and without a goal in their last four games.

