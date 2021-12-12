2021 FIFA Arab Cup: Egypt Overcome Jordan To Reach Semi-finals

Egypt came from a goal down to defeat Jordan 3-1 after extra-time, to reach the semi-finals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar on Saturday.

Egypt are in the same group with the Super Eagles at next year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

Sudan, who is also in the Eagles’ group, crashed out in the preliminary stage of the FIFA Arab Cup.

Jordan took the lead thanks to Yazan Alnaimat who got on the score sheet in the 12th minute.

The Pharaohs equalized in one minute of added time in the first half through Marwan Hamdy.

The game was forced into extra-time after both teams failed to find the winner.

Then substitute Ahmed Refaat put Egypt 2-1 ahead in the 99th minute before Marwan Daoud added the third goal for the seven-time African champions in 119th minute.

Egypt will now play Tunisia in the first semi-final on Wednesday at Stadium 974.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…