Aina Unused Sub In Torino Win Over Bologna

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina was an unused substitute in Torino’s 2-1 win over Bologna in Sunday’s Serie A game at the Stadio Olimpico Grande.

Aina, who has made 14th appearance of the season, watched from the bench as his team picked up the maximum points.

Antonio Sanabria scored the opening goal in the 24th minute before they extended their lead thanks to an own goal from Bologna’s goalkeeper, Lukasz Skorupski.

Riccardo Orsolini pulled a goal back for Bologna and all efforts to level parity proved abortive for the away team.

The win means Torino move 12th on the Serie A table on 22 points while Bologna sit 9th on 24th points.

