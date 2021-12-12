Aribo Bags 6th League Goal As Rangers Claim Away Win

Joe Aribo was on target as Rangers beat Hearts 2-0 away in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership and extend their lead over rivals Celtic, Completesports.com reports.

It was Aribo’s sixth goal in 17 league appearances for the champions this season.

Aribo has now scored more league goals (3) than any other Rangers player since Giovanni van Bronckhorst took over last month.

The 25-year-old doubled Rangers’ lead in the 14th minute after Alfredo Morelos opened scoring in the ninth minute.

A great long-ball from Connor Goldson found the Super Eagles midfielder, who took a perfect first-touch to control the ball before slotting into the back of the net.

The win means Rangers now on 42 points, go seven points clear of rivals Celtic at the top of the table, with the Bhoys in action later on Sunday afternoon.

Also in action for Rangers was Calvin Bassey while Leon Balogun is still out with injury.

By James Agberebi

Complete Sports