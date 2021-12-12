Betway Launches First Ever Gaming Experience Centre In Nigeria

L-R: Kunle Olamuyiwa, Chief Operating Officer, Betway Nigeria, Mr Bashir Are, Chief Executive Officer, Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority and Dotun Adepegba, Head of Marketing, Betway Nigeria at the launch of Betway Customer Experience Centre in Ikorodu, Lagos on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Premium entertainment and gaming brand, Betway Nigeria, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, launched the first ever gaming experience centre in Nigeria.

Located in Ikorodu Lagos, the Betway Customer Experience Centre was designed to meet customer needs, showcase Betway’s state-of-the-art products, and educate customers on new offerings and promotions. The Experience Centre will also give the public the opportunity to register and place bets by logging into their accounts on the tablets provided in-store. Mr Bashir Are, Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority; Wasiu Adeshina, Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, and other dignitaries joined the Betway…