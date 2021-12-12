Chukwueze Subbed On As Villarreal Overcome Rayo Vallecano

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was in action for Villarreal as they defeated Rayo Vallecano 2-0 in Sunday’s La Liga game.

Chukwueze, who was among the substitutes, was introduced in the 62nd minute of the game for Yeremi Pino and had a positive impact.

The winger who recently returned from a long injury layoff has now featured in four games for the Yellow Submarine but has yet to start a game.

Aissa Mandi put Villarreal 1-0 ahead in the 32nd minute before Gerard Moreno made it 2-0 in the 36th minute.

The win saw Villarreal climb to 13th place on 19 points in the league table while Rayo Vallecano sit 6th on 27 points.

