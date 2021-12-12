Eto’o Elected Cameroon Football Federation President 

Former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o has been elected the new president of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT).

Eto’o was announced as the new president on Saturday at the federation’s General Assembly.

The four-time African Player of the Year winner got 43 votes to beat rival Seidou Mbombo Njoya who got 31 votes.

Reacting to his latest success, Eto’o wrote on Twitter:”I’ll be remembering today as one of the proudest moments of my life. I’m deeply grateful to be elected as the new president of Fecafoot.

“Every vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we’ve never seen before.”

Eto’o’s first major assignment will be a successful hosting of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

During his playing career Eto’o won two African Cup of Nations and gold at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

At club level he won the treble during…