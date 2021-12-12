Leicester City’s defender Ashleigh Plumptre has expressed her desire to play for the Super Falcons of Nigeria at major tournaments.

Plumptre made this known in an interview with NFF TV, where she stated that she would do everything to earn her place in the team.

She was part of the Super Falcons squad that trained in Abuja last month ahead of the 2022 African Women’s Championship qualifying match against Ivory Coast.

“We have many good players and I enjoyed working with them and the coach.”

“I would love to play for Nigeria at major tournaments, but we’ll see.

“I’m happy to be given the chance to come into the team, but I will have to work hard, so I can remain in there.

“It’s not about me coming from the UK or playing for Leicester City, I have to do and show what I can do.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…