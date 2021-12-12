Iwobi Benched, Awoniyi Subbed On As Everton, Union Berlin Suffer Defeats 

Alex Iwobi was missing in action as Everton slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Crystal Palace in Sunday’s Premier League game.

A brace from Conor Gallagher helped Crystal Palace return to winning ways.

After losing their previous three matches, a first win since the beginning of November was much needed for Palace boss Patrick Vieira but well deserved, with James Tomkins also on target for the hosts.

Also Read: Ligue 1: Moffi’s Lorient Fall To Metz; Kalu Still Missing For Bordeaux

Salomon Rondon pulled one back for the Toffees with 70 minutes played but Rafael Benitez’s side were largely toothless again and suffered a seventh defeat from their last nine games.

Everton’s last trip to London two weeks ago had ended in defeat at Brentford, with boss Benitez preaching patience to a disgruntled fanbase, but Monday’s victory over Arsenal had eased some of the unrest.

The win lifts Palace up to 12th while Everton continue to struggle and are back in London on Thursday to face…