Lukaku Will Return To Italy In Future – Agent

The agent of Romelu Lukaku has said that the Chelsea striker will return to Serie A before the end of his career.

The Belgium international represented Inter Milan between August 2019 and August 2021, scoring 64 goals and registering 16 assists in 95 appearances for the Italian champions in all competitions.

Lukaku returned to Chelsea during the recent transfer window in a club-record deal, but he has found it difficult to show his best form for the Blues, netting just three times in 11 Premier League appearances.

Read Also:Ranieri Hints Troost-Ekong May Be Dropped After Giving Away Costly Penalty vs Brentford

The 28-year-old has more than four years left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge, but his agent Federico

Pastorello has claimed that the striker is already thinking about a return to Serie A.

“One day we will see Lukaku back in Serie A,” Pastorello told Tuttomercato. “Lukaku loves Italy. But right now it’s up to Chelsea to take advantage of Romelu’s…