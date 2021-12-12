Moffi’s Lorient Fall To Metz; Kalu Still Missing For Bordeaux

Terem Moffi continued his barren run in front of goal as Lorient fell to a 4-1 defeat at Metz on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi was in action for 90 minutes in the game.

The forward has scored twice in 17 league appearances for his club this season.

At the Stade de l’Aube , Samuel Kalu was not involved in Girondis Bordeaux’s 2-1 away win against Troyes.

Kalu missed the game as a result of injury.

The other Nigerian at Bordeaux Josh Maja is yet to make an appearance for the club this season.

