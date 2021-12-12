My Players Played Well Despite Loss To Liverpool

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard praised his players after defeat at Liverpool.

A tussle between captain Tyrone Mings and Mohamed Salah saw a penalty awarded in the 67th minute, with the latter slotting home what turned out to be the only goal of the game.

The visitors had spot-kick appeals of their own turned away, to the frustration of head coach Gerrard, but he had plenty of praise for his players when looking back at his first five matches in charge.

Speaking to VillaTV post-match, he said: “We’re disappointed to lose the game, that’s normal.

“I thought we did a really good containing job on Liverpool for large parts of the game.

“We feel it was really harsh to concede the penalty, we believe it was a foul on Tyrone Mings.

“We also believe the officials should have looked at the Danny Ings incident for longer and the Ollie Watkins one when Trent (Alexander-Arnold) put two hands on his back.

“So, feels a bit harsh, but there was certainly a level between the teams from…