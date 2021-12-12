Premier League: Ndidi Impresses As Leicester Thrash Newcastle United

Wilfred Ndidi was in action as Leicester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League following a 4-0 win against Struggling Newcastle United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Ndidi, who was one of Leicester City’s top performers in the game featured for 90 minutes.

It was the midfielder’s 12th league appearance of the campaign.

His international teammate Kelechi Iheanacho failed to make the matchday squad. Ademola Lookman was also not included in the squad for the game by manager Brendan Rodgers.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans scored twice for the Foxes, while Patson Daka and James Maddison got the other goals.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.