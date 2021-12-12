Ranieri Hints Troost-Ekong May Be Dropped After Giving Away Costly

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri has suggested that William Troost-Ekong may lose his spot in defence after he conceded a late penalty in his side’s 2-1 away loss at Brentford on Friday night.

Watford had led from the 24th-minute – when Emmanuel Dennis leapt well at a corner to power in a headed goal.

With six minutes left Watford’s resolve was broken after Pontus Jansson equalized for Brentford.

And deep into stoppage time Troost-Ekong brought down Saman Ghoddos who drove into the box, which saw the referee point to the penalty spot.

Bryan Mbeumo dispatched the resulting penalty giving his side a 95th-minute winner.

And when Ranieri was asked if the Super Eagles defender deserved to keep his place in the team – also taking into account the huge mistake he made in the recent 4-2 loss at Leicester:“Now, we’ll see everything, and I can speak with him,” the Italian was quoted by Hertfordshire Mercury.

The former Leicester manager stated he will have to see if his…