Simon Misses Out On Nantes’ Man Of The Match Award 

Moses Simon missed out on Nantes’ Man of the Match award, following Friday’s dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Lens in the French Ligue 1.

Simon was nominated after coming on in the second half and netting the late winner which earned Nantes the win.

And after the conclusion of votes by the club fans which was published on Nantes’ Twitter handle, Simon finished fourth in the four-man shortlist.

He polled 19 per cent of the votes while two-goal hero Randal Kolo Muani got the award with 33 per cent.

Ludovic Blas was second with 25 per cent and Pedro Chirivella was third with 23 per cent.

Simon’s goal against Lens was his second in 17 league appearances for Nantes this season.

By James Agberebi

